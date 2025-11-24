 
Who gave George Clooney powerful advice for Hollywood?

November 24, 2025

Before George Clooney became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, he received a piece of advice that would stay with him for decades.

The wise words of wisdom came from none other than Paul Newman!

The first interaction with the Hollywood legend took place during the filming of Message in a Bottle (1999).

Clooney who was being recognized as Dr. Doug Ross on ER recalled pulling up in a gold cart to greet Newman.

However, Newman did not have even the slightest idea who he was.

“He had no idea who I was, but everybody who came by on golf carts was like, ‘Hey, George.’ So bit by bit, he figured out I was successful in the industry in some way,” Clooney shared in an interview with The New York Times.

He further explained in the candid chat joined by Jay Kelly with his co-star Adam Sandler and director Noah Baumbach.

“Then he goes, ‘George, don’t let them keep you at home.’ He meant very specifically that tendency to isolate because you’re trying to hold onto some privacy,” Amal Clooney's husband mentioned.

The 64-year-old acknowledged that at the time he was tempted to stay in and avoid spotlight, but his words changed his perspective.

“My tendency at that moment was to stay in, and hearing Newman say that, it made sense immediately.” 

