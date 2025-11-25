Lizzy Caplan unveils 'long process' of convincing 'Mean Girl' bosses for the role

 
Geo News Digital Desk
November 25, 2025

Lizzy Caplan has disclosed how she ended up in the role of Janis Ian in Mean Girls.

The Now You See Me actress revealed that she really loved the script and wanted the part so bad that she made all efforts to bag the role.

The 43-year-old explained, "It was one of those where everybody had to audition, I think, for one of the two main [roles] - Cady, the Lindsay Lohan part, or the Rachel McAdams part [Regina George]. Probably everyone had to audition for the Lindsay Lohan part.”

Caplan revealed that the Mean Girl bosses were hesitant to cast her in the project and they wanted to take Kelly Osbourne instead for the part.

"I went in, and they were resistant to casting me. Somebody reminded me of this recently - the studio wanted Kelly Osbourne to play that role.

While speaking on the Podcrushed podcast, the Zero Day actress opened that the makers wanted to see her as a goth. They flew a hairstylist from Canada to Los Angeles.

“We went to Hollywood Boulevard and put on dark wigs, just anything to send them screengrabs of me looking like a goth kid."

Lizzy admitted that she celebrated when she found out that she has got the part of Janis after a lengthy selection process.

Recently, the actress made her appearance in Now You See Me: Now You Don't alongside Dave Franco, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson. 

