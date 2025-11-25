Former child star John Eimen breathes his last at 76

John Eimen, the actor who is best known for his performance in Leave it to Beaver as a child, has passed away at the age of 76.

He breathed his last on Friday, November 20 at his home in Mukilteo, Washington.

The McKeever and the Colonel actor’s family announced that he died after battling prostate cancer, which was diagnosed only two months prior in September.

Born on October 2, 1949, the former child star carried a prolific résumé, with more than a dozen TV series credits to his name.

He boasted an impressive list of shows under his belt, including Bachelor Father, The Rebel and Lawman.

Moreover, he appeared in episodes of such popular TV shows as Wagon Train, The Untouchables, Have Gun – Will Travel and General Electric Theater from 1958-62.

Starting acting at age 6, Eimen’s TV debut came in October 1957 as a classmate of Theodore Cleaver (Jerry Mathers) on the first episode of CBS’ Leave It to Beaver.

He returned for other installments of that series, which ran six seasons through 1963.

The red-haired, freckle-faced actor was hired for a proposed 1961 TV drama from Desilu Productions called Dr. Kate, starring Jane Wyman.

In 1962, he played one of the neighbourhood kids on the Twilight Zone episode "The Fugitive," starting J. Pat O’Malley and Susan Gordon.

Often billed as Johnny Eimen, the lat actor is survived by his wife of 51 years, Midori; his sons, Daniel and Chris; and his grandsons, Lucas and Oliver.