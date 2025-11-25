 
Nicole Kidman reveals what kept her sane amid Keith Urban divorce

‘Babygirl’ actress opens up about her feeling after filing for divorce from Keith Urban in September

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Nicole Kidman has recently revealed how Practical Magic 2 shoot kept her sane amid her divorce from Keith Urban.

The Babygirl actress was in conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine which took place a month after the news broke of her split from Keith.

When Wicked star asked Nicole how she was doing, to which the Lioness actress replied, “I am hanging in there.”

The Australia actress talked about filming of Practical Magic 2 “over the summer in London” which she noted was a fun experience for her.

“Sandy Bullock and I, and then Joey King and Maisie [Williams] – we had an incredible cast,” recalled the 58-year-old.

Nicole mentioned, “A lot of times I don’t have fun when I’m filming because it’s more.”

To which, Ariana agreed and responded, “Emotionally draining.”

However, Nicole explained, “I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe.”

“To come back to something so many years later and go, 'We're still able to get this movie made at a big, big studio like Warner's,' and that Sandy and I were able to produce it and get it made, is insane,” added the actress.

For those unversed, Nicole and Sandra starred in Practical Magic in 1998, alongside Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn and Evan Rachel Wood.

Meanwhile, Practical Magic 2 is going to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

