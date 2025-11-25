 
Robert Irwin reacts to Chris Hemsworth's imitation of Steve Irwin

Chris Hemsworth highlight father's Alzheimer's diseases in new road trip documentary

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Chris Hemsworth highlight father's Alzheimer's diseases in new road trip documentary

Chris Hemsworth has shared a clip from the new family documentary film A Road Trip to Remember in which he can be seen doing the parody of Australian Zookeeper, Steve Irwin.

Taking it to Instagram, the Extraction star dropped a video in which he can be heard saying, “We’re gonna be chasing the Siberian Tiger Australian Fox.”

The video featured the actor himself sitting in a lounge with his father and mother Craig and Leonie Hemsworth watching the video clip on a TV.

Chris wrote in the caption, “My first self-appointed, unofficial acting gig. I drew inspiration from one of my heroes, the crocodile hunter himself. Thanks for getting my my highest grade ever in school, a C- (laughing emoji).”

The clip on the social media caught attention of Steve's son Robert Irwin, one of the prominent celebrities in Dancing with the Stars, who couldn't resist reacting to Hemsworth catchy imitation of the late Zookeeper.

"I reckon dad would have been stoked", wrote Robert in the comment section.

The new documentary film backed by Disney+ and hulu feature the Thor actor along with his father.

Together the two revisit the key places with which they have memories attached. Meanwhile, it also speaks about Craig Hemsworth’s Alzheimer's disease. 

