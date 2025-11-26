Jessie J attacks ex Channing Tatum in new track

Jessie J isn’t holding back on her upcoming album, and fans believe one track in particular takes aim directly at her ex, Channing Tatum.

The singer, who dated the actor on and off between 2018 and 2020, seems to be channeling her past heartbreak into new music on Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time, which arrives Friday.

On a song titled Threw It Away, Jessie gets candid about a former relationship that left her feeling let down.

She calls the ex a “beast” and sings, “I put my heart out on the table, that’s when it got uncomfortable. But oh that karma is gonna come one day, ’cause I gave you my love and you threw it away.”

She later doubles down with the pointed line, “Don’t you dare rewrite the story. I’m the beauty, you’re the beast.”

During a listening event in West London, Jessie didn’t mention Tatum by name, but she told the crowd, “This next song I wrote in 2020 with Ryan Tedder, and you can figure out who I was dating.”

Fans needed no further hint.

The album marks a powerful return for the singer, who stepped back over the summer while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

She shared that the experience has changed her outlook, saying she’s “grateful for the lessons” and for the unexpected connections she formed with others facing cancer.

Reflecting on how the journey shaped her, Jessie said it has made her “a better parent” and “a better person.”

Now, with new music and a refreshed sense of purpose, she’s ready to step back into the spotlight, and she’s doing it on her own terms.