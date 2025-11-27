 
Katy Perry Montecito estate trial takes final turn after $5M claim

November 27, 2025

Katy Perry recently filed a motion in court demanding $5 million for damages from the former owner of her Montecito estate, Carl Westcott, and the presiding judge has taken action.

The 41-year-old pop star and the elderly owner, 85, who sold the property to her in 2020, have been embroiled in a lawsuit over the mansion, since Westcott requested to revoke the deal a few days after the sale.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker acquired the rightful ownership of the property in 2024, after court ruled in her favour, and filed to recover the damages recently.

Promptly responding to Perry’s filing, the judge accepted the singer’s appeal and granted her the right to deduct $1.8 M from the remaining $6 million she had retained after the deal.

Westcott had initially filed the lawsuit against the ET songstress’ business manager, Bernie Gudvi, claiming that he had a brain disorder, which was then dismissed by court on the basis of no persuasive evidence.

The Grammy-nominated singer bought the estate as a family home for him and her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. However, they ended up renting the property even before they had parted ways this year.

