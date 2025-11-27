Royal family shares Queen Qamilla's stern warning to threats

Queen Camilla shows zero tolerance to threats agains the society's most respectable segment as she actively champions women's legacy through her work on literacy.

King Charles III's wife never holds back supporting survivours of domestic abuse and sexual assault. She frequently uses her platform to advocate for women's achievements and equality to tackle gender based violence.

The royal family shared the Queen's latest warning to all threats that stops girls to shine and achieve excellence in their desired field.

The Palace released Queen Camilla's picture with an emotional statemen, showcasing her commitment to supporting women's causes.

'Around the world, millions of women and girls live with the daily threat of gender-based violence. Nearly 1 in 3 women experience violence in their lifetime and we believe there is #NoExcuse,' said the statement.

It continued: 'During the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, together with with @unwomen we stand in solidarity because everyone deserves dignity, safety, and hope.'

'Through the Wash Bag Project, we work with Her Majesty The Queen to provide wash bags filled with personal care essentials, donated by @bootsuk , to Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the UK.'

'Each bag offers a small moment of comfort at a time of immense distress, helping to restore a sense of normality, comfort, and self-worth.'

The statement concluded, 'Small items can make a big difference.'

.Buckingham Palace apears to acknowledge Italy's historic move to make femicide a specific crime, punishable by life imprisonment.

The landmark legislation was unanimously approved by Italy's parliament on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.