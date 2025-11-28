Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed' by Queen Camilla? Truth unfolds

Sarah Ferguson suffered heartbreak as loyalty of many who claimed to be her friends put on a serious test after Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

On October 30, Fergie lost the remaining royal perks after King Charles stripped his brother Andrew off his royal titles and honours.

Not only that, the former couple forced to leave Royal Lodge amid the mounting pressure on the monarch from Britons who demanded justice for the Epstein victims.

Now, Heat World claimed that Sarah was looking for support from her "sister-like" pal Queen Camilla but left disappointed.

"Sarah seems convinced that Camilla can intervene, or at the very least step out with her and show some solidarity...But she’s vanished..." the source claimed.

The Queen Consort "hasn’t even offered a shoulder for Sarah to cry on and Sarah is taking that very hard, she says it’s the most unbelievable betrayal."

An insider shared that Fergie earlier revealed Camilla and her mothers were close "'which is why we’re so close now.'"

But, the Queen "ghosted" Andrew's ex-wife despite Sarah being a "close confidante" for so long to Camilla.

Fergie left devastated as she does not receive the same treatment she had given to the 78-year-old royal figure.

"She says Camilla was like a sister and now that she’s in need she’s just blanked her, she’s very hurt. She’s been pushed into a corner and that is making her very dangerous," the report stated.

However, Queen Camilla never publicly fostered a close relationship with Fergie as she always prefers her duty to the monarchy by keeping a safe distance from controversies.

The people who are close to the Queen believe her focus remains on supporting King Charles, the royal family and advocating for sexual abuse victims.