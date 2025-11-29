 
Louis Tomlinson admits he never enjoyed One Direction classic

Louis Tomlinson began his solo career in 2016 with the release of his debut ‘Just Hold On’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Louis Tomlinson makes shocking confession about One Direction's biggest hit

Louis Tomlinson gave fans an unexpected moment when he shared a very honest confession about one of One Direction’s biggest songs.

Even though What Makes You Beautiful changed the lives of Louis and his bandmates in 2011, the 33-year-old singer revealed that performing it never felt enjoyable for him.

The track became a global hit and helped to launch the group into worldwide fame, yet Louis explained that every time he sang it, it felt more like a task than a moment of fun.

The Bigger Than Me singer opened up during a chat with Capital FM ahead of the Jingle Bell Ball, as a fan asked him which song he disliked performing and Louis chose not to hide his true feelings.

Louis said he could not remember a single moment on stage with What Makes You Beautiful that he liked, admitting that the song always felt challenging for him.

However, fans reacted with surprise but also admired how openly he spoke.

This honest moment came during a time when the former member of One Direction was already being praised for a thoughtful gesture.

He recently helped the singer’s bodyguard Preston Mahon, who needed urgent surgery after discovering dangerous artery blockages in both legs.

Preston created a fundraiser to cover the cost of treatment and Louis quietly stepped in and donated four thousand pounds. Moreover, Preston said the support meant the world to him.

Along with this, Louis continued to share his creative side through new music, as his song Palaces caught attention for its warm and emotional tone, with fans believing that it reflected his growing romance with Zara.

She celebrated the track on her social media, and fans called it one of his most heartfelt releases yet.

