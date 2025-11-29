Ozzy Osbourne's son reveals shocking fact about grandfather Don Arden

Jack Osbourne on grand father Don Arden

Jack Osbourne is opening up about a family story that has only recently come into focus for him.

The TV personality shared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! that he didn’t meet his grandfather Don Arden until he was nearly an adult, and the reason was far more dramatic than most would expect.

Jack, 40, is the second youngest child of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

While speaking with his castmates on Friday’s episode, he revealed details about his mother’s long estrangement from Arden, who once managed Ozzy’s band Black Sabbath.

When fellow contestant Kelly Brook asked whether the rumours about the music manager were true, Jack didn’t hold back.

“He pulled guns on people, everything,” he said.

According to Jack, Arden also “sent hitmen” after his parents when Sharon took over managing Ozzy’s solo career in the late 1970s.

He remembered how “mobsters would show up with guns at gigs,” describing just how bitter the professional and personal split had become.

Jack explained that the estrangement went so far that Sharon “actually told me [Arden] was dead” until he was almost 18. It wasn’t until years later that he learned the truth.

Sharon told The Guardian in 2006 that Jack and Kelly first met their grandfather by chance in Los Angeles, and that moment eventually led to their reconciliation.

Arden died in 2007 at the age of 81, and the two families had only reconnected five years earlier, when Arden developed Alzheimer’s disease.

Sharon once called him her “protégé,” and Jack echoed that sentiment on the show.

He claimed that his grandfather had taught his mother everything about the music business and even had her sign documents to protect himself.

Jack also alleged that Arden “would firebomb other record companies.”

For Jack, the complicated history is something he has continued to learn about as an adult.

He said that Sharon’s older daughter, Aimee, chose not to meet Arden because of his health, but that both he and Kelly were curious, not only about the man, but about the legacy he left behind in their family.

Ozzy Osbourne may be the rock legend the world knows, but this latest revelation from Jack shows the story behind the scenes was even more dramatic than fans realized.