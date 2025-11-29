King Charles delivers tragic message ahead of royal Christmas reunion

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who had been preparing for the upcoming holiday season, received a devastating news causing fresh uncertainty and pain for families.

Buckingham Palace released a personal statement written by the King himself, sharing a heartbreaking message for the public.

“My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the devastating fire in Tai Po and feel deeply for the people of Hong Kong at such a tragic time,” Charles had written.

“Our most heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are now living with shock and uncertainty.”

He went on to praise the “extraordinary courage of the emergency services, and the determined spirit of the many community members who have come to their neighbours’ aid” after the fire reportedly killed 44 people including a firefighter.

There 45 people are hospitalised in serious condition and still around 279 people missing. In the face of the “appalling tragedy”, the monarch encouraged “strength” which can be found in supporting one another.

“We see that same bravery in Hong Kong at this most heartbreaking of times,” he praised.

“We offer our profound sympathy to all those whose lives and livelihoods have been so dreadfully affected,” the King condoled. “The families and loved ones of those whose precious lives have been lost, and the people of Hong Kong, will remain in our prayers and in our hearts.”

The news comes just as Kate Middleton had been preparing for her annual Together at Christmas carol concert for the fifth time this year.

The royal family were expecting to attend the event, which has been set around the theme of celebrating love in all its forms and honouring community members who have shown kindness. The theme is apt since that is what the people of Hong Kong need right now in times of crisis.

It is unlikely that the royal programme would be moved around from its original date.