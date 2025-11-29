Andrew’s royal exile put on hold after fresh setback

There appeared to be a sense of urgency in the removal of the former Duke of York as the King stripped his shamed brother of his royal honours and titles – including the ‘prince’ style’ – following the slew of scandals and the humiliation it caused the royal family.

The Buckingham announcement, which was made on October 30, had also revealed that an official eviction process for Andrew’s 30-room lavish Windsor home, Royal Lodge, had also been initiated.

Andrew, who lived in the massive property with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, had been packing his bags for his big move but a setback is causing a major delay, much to the dismay of the royal family.

“He has a large house where he has lived for a long time and he will be moving into a more modest house so, logically, it won’t happen this side of Christmas,” a source told The Sun.

Moving out is a time-consuming process itself and it is uncertain when the new home would be ready. This has given Andrew one last opportunity to enjoy Christmas at the house, where he had lived since 2004.

There have been many speculations with regards to where Andrew will be nesting after he was ousted as a royal. It was previously reported that the monarch had offered an accommodation to Andrew at the Sandringham Estate, which is privately owned by Charles.

Another report suggested that Andrew has an offer to ‘live like a sultan’ in Emirati billionaire Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s luxurious property in Abu Dhabi.

It is unconfirmed if Andrew will be leaving the UK or will end up staying, giving that the British press is keen on reporting on the shamed royal. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the royal family prepares to reunite at Sandringham for the traditional Christmas celebration. It is understood neither Andrew nor Fergie would be seen anywhere near it.