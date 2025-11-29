'Knives Out' director opens about dream of casting Meryl Streep in franchise

'Knives Out 3' featuring Daniel Craig is set to release on Netflix on December 12

Rian Johnson has shared about his dream to cast Meryl Streep in the Knives Out franchise.

So far, he has made three films from the series featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Johnson really wanted Streep to be a part of the Knives Out franchise as he thinks “she would have killed it.”

He stated, "I feel like Meryl Streep would kill it. She was born to be in one of these movies; she’s hilarious."

However, Rian admitted that he doesn’t know the Devil Wear Prada actress at all which is why it would be tough to convince her, but he still hopes she joins the star cast someday.

"I don’t know her at all”, he told Variety.

Kerry Washington, who previously worked with Meryl in The Prom 2020, said that she would encourage Meryl to join the franchise.

"You ask people about what it’s like to be in these movies, and everybody says it’s just a dream, so I would encourage her."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has released in limited theatres on November 26.

Meanwhile, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12.

Knives Out 3 stars Craig along with Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner and Glenn Close.