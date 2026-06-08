Gracie Abrams gets emotional on new 'Close To You' milestone

Gracie Abrams gets emotional on ‘Close To You’ new milestone

Gracie Abrams is celebrating the two-year anniversary of one of her hits, Close To You.

She finally released it on June 7, 2024, as a highly anticipated single from her sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

The Gracie Abrams HQ on Instagram marked the occasion with a video featuring several clips from Abrams live concerts.

The text “Happy 2 years of Close To You” was written over the montage of short clips.

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour opener reposted it on her own Instagram Stories.

Attached with an emotional crying emoji, she wrote, “AWWWWWWWWWWWW remember,” over the visuals.

Her fans were equally excited for the new milestone. They rallied to X to express their excitement and adoration for Close To You.

One fan gushed, “Gracie Abrams really made a song that still hits just as hard two years later.”

Another appeared shocked, writing, “Two years?! I still stream this absolute masterpiece every single day. It never gets old!”

A third added, “It is wild that it’s already been two years. The way this track finally made it out of the vaults after teasing it for so long was such a moment for the fandom. It still hits just as hard as the first listen.”

For the unversed, Abrams, 26, originally wrote the song and posted a 20-second acoustic demo clip on Instagram in 2017.

Fans loved it so much that they continuously pleaded for a full studio version for seven years.

Moreover, it was almost left off the record, but Abrams relented to fan demand, releasing it as the record's thirteenth and final track.