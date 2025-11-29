Maya Hawke reflects on off-set bond with 'Stranger Things' co-star Sadie Sink

'Stranger Things' season 5 first part released on November 26

Maya Hawke has shared about her experience of living together with Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink.

While filming the popular series in Atlanta, the two co-stars lived together. Maya revealed that they did some adapted some low-key and cozy hobbies.

The 27-year-old recalled doing some interesting activities like making soups and stews, crocheting, knitting, taking walks to the local yarn store and curling up on the sofa to watch Modern Family.

Hawke said about Sink, "She takes her time with people and gets to know them.”

"And when you get over that line with Sadie, it's the warmest, most delightful, funny, goofy, cuddly, supportive, generous, tricky, smart, clever, makes-you-laugh-until-you-cry, curled-up-on-the-carpet-in-front-of-a-fireplace feeling”, the Inside Out star told Glamour.

She further opened that The Whale actress has a very calm side of hers which she does not show to everyone.

Maya added, "There's a real specialness to that because she doesn't show that part of herself to everybody."

The Do Revenge actress also spoke about being friends with a private person.

"The interesting thing about being friends with a very private person is that I really don't want anyone to know anything about Sadie that Sadie doesn't want them to know.”

Stranger Things' first volume of season 5 just released on November 26. The second part will release on December 25 followed with the finale set to premiere on December 31.