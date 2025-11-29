Sabrina Carpenter looks back on ‘dream' tour: Short n' Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter is saying goodbye to her tour life and hello to lots and lots of Short n’ Sweet memories.

In an Instagram post on Friday, November 28, the former Disney star poured her heart and soul out in a heartfelt lengthy message after her Short n’ Sweet tour came to an end following 72 concerts across North America and Europe.

The Espresso hitmaker dropped a photo dump, packed with highlights from her first ever arena headlining tour, which she felt came "straight out of a sitcom."

"Short n’ sweet tour ohhh boy," she captioned the post, emphasising that "This show really was everything I’ve dreamt of making since I was young."

Performing in sold-out, bucket-list venues (including Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, United Center, Bridgestone Arena, Crypto.com Arena and many more) and experiencing the full realisation of her creative vision fills the Girl Meets World alum with accomplishment and joy.

The Manchild singer acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the tour ending, writing, "I am feeling every bit of this ending and feeling it hard!"

"Every detail of this show was made with love, humor, creativity, and excitement for each crowd to step into my mind and our world for the evening," she continued, repeatedly thanking the crew, dancers, band, and team.

The Please Please Please chart topper emphasised on the collaborative effort to bring the tour to life and expressed her deep love and appreciation for the audience.

She noted that the show would not have succeeded without her fans, "You accepted me 100% and I am so beyond thankful."



Be it the "house that became a stage" to performing on a toilet calling it "lightning in a bottle," the Grammy winner highlighted the whimsical and humorous aspects of the tour.

The American singer and songwriter is also proud of the positive outcomes beyond her music, including raising over $1.5M for charities, registering tens of thousands of new voters

She sees this tour as something she’ll cherish forever, "I truly think I’ll look back on this tour when I’m old and gray and wish I could step back into my go go boots just oneee more time."

"If you came to see a show, if you watched and cheered us on from afar, or if you only tuned in for a 3 second position, i cannot thank you enough. I love you and I’m missing you already x" the 26-year-old pop sensation concluded, signing off with "Short n sweet tour forever! [kiss mark emoji]."

For the unversed, Carpenter kicked off her Short n' Sweet Tour on September 23, 2024, and concluded it on November 23, 2025 after 14 months.