Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed

Prince Harry accused of 'stalking' Meghan Markle before marrying her

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on a new journey to prioritise family and personal growth after breaking royal protocol in 2020.

Despite stepping back from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess remained in the spotlight with thier explosive interviews, deals and projects.

The Duke is one of those who proved that love knows no bounds, not even royal protocol as he allegdly stalked the then-actress on Instagram before their first date.

As per reports, Meghan's popularity in legal drama 'Suits' was not the reason behind their romantic journey.

In Spare, he admits to repeatedly drooling over an online clip of her before their first introduction, adding that he actually first laid eyes on his future wife while scrolling through social media.

The controversy centers on Harry's own description of the moment he first saw Meghan in 2016, which also contradicts that the royal was won over her acting skills.

However, some commentators and fans still believe that he got obsessed by Meghan after seeing her in the American drama.

The 41-year-old royal explained in his autobiography that he discovered the former Hollwood star after seeing a short dog-filter video posted by his childhood friend Violet von Westenholz.

Harry's fascination quickly turned into a full-blown digital pursuit.

Some of their common pals won't deny the truth that he wasn't casually browsing. He was checking her profile repeatedly, even asking friends about her and looking for any new posts.

He might be smitten, but it definitely crossed into online stalking territory as he was allegedy determined to meet her.

In the book, Harry described the clip, which had a dog filter, writing: "This woman with Violet... my God". He then added, "I'd never seen anyone so beautiful," after watching it several times.