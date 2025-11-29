Princess Eugenie leaves Andrew, Sarah chaos behind with fun family outing

Princess Eugenie returned to the spotlight, beaming and enjoying, alongside her sons, following Andrew-Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's fall from grace.

According to Daily Mail, the youngest York sister was photographed at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in London with her kids, August, four and Ernest, two, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie appeared to be in a joyful mood as she was spotted taking rides with her children during their fun-filled day out.

King Charles' niece opted for a casual look as she was fulfilling her mommy duties.

From pizza and hot dogs to a giant lollipop, Eugenie took a much-needed break with her little ones after being dragged into controversies surrounding her parents.

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in the headlines after Andrew and Sarah's royal exit.

Royal fans were curious about their future in the firm, which was made clear by King Charles, who most recently gave notable honours to his nieces.

Beatrice has been named the deputy patron of Outward Bound, a UK-based charity. Meanwhile, Eugenie participated in a significant event of The King's Foundation in her role as a mentor.