Rihanna shares rare insights into family holiday traditions

Rihanna has shared rare insights into holiday traditions with her family in a throwback video.

The Umbrella hit-maker was asked about holiday tradition she created for her family and kids while speaking with Access Hollywood in an old clip posted on their official Instagram handle.

Rihanna, who is a mother to three kids with longtime partner A$AP Rocky, said that all of the “characters are black”.

The Diamonds crooner revealed, “Santa is black, nutcrackers black, elves black.”

Rihanna added, “We are just going to continue to make sure that they see themselves in whatever tradition that we create.”

Most of her fans appreciated her honesty in the comment section.

One wrote, “I’m with you and I do the same! Representation matters.”

Another remarked, “Everything black,” with heart-shaped emojis.

“I love it… Absolutely,” added a third one.

Earlier in November, Rihanna gave her hilarious reaction to a meme about boyfriends enjoying “bad” photos of their girlfriends.

“Women don't realise how much their boyfriends love 'bad' photos of them, read the Instagram caption posted by the popular meme account, Fembase” on November 20.

Three days after the photo and caption were posted, the Slay singer commented, “How I catch this stray tho?” she wrote in the comment section on November 23.