Kerry Katona balances friendship with Katie Price and respect for Emily Andre

Kerry Katona has opened up about her feelings towards her friend Katie Price's ex-husband Peter Andre and his wife Emily.

The Atomic Kitten star, 45, shared that she recently met Peter's wife Emily at a recent star-studded event and had a sweet encounter with the 35-year-old doctor, describing her as a 'lovely girl.'

Writing in her latest column for new! magazine, Kerry said: 'I saw Emily (Andre) at The Beauty Awards too. My daughter Heidi stayed at Pete and Emily's last week so, from one mum to another, I went and introduced myself. I have never met Emily but we sat down and chatted away-what a lovely girl she is.'

'I am a very fair person and Katie knows this. I was texting Pete the other week and I let Katie know. I haven't beef with these people but Katie's always going to my girl and I'm always going to have her back.'

This confession comes after Kerry claimed in a recent interview that her close friend Katie Price's exes, including Peter Andre, would be nothing without her.'

She said: 'None of them would have been anything without her. Peter Andre would have been no one without her.'

Katie and Peter first met in the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2004. They married in 2009 and welcomed two children together; Junior, now 20, and Princess, now 18.

However, their relationship could not last, and the pair split in 2009.