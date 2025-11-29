 
Geo News

Kerry Katona balances friendship with Katie Price and respect for Emily Andre

Katie Price and Peter Andre married in 2009 and welcomed two children together

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Kerry Katona balances friendship with Katie Price and respect for Emily Andre
Kerry Katona balances friendship with Katie Price and respect for Emily Andre

Kerry Katona has opened up about her feelings towards her friend Katie Price's ex-husband Peter Andre and his wife Emily. 

The Atomic Kitten star, 45, shared that she recently met Peter's wife Emily at a recent star-studded event and had a sweet encounter with the 35-year-old doctor, describing her as a 'lovely girl.' 

Writing in her latest column for new! magazine, Kerry said: 'I saw Emily (Andre) at The Beauty Awards too. My daughter Heidi stayed at Pete and Emily's last week so, from one mum to another, I went and introduced myself. I have never met Emily but we sat down and chatted away-what a lovely girl she is.' 

'I am a very fair person and Katie knows this. I was texting Pete the other week and I let Katie know. I haven't beef with these people but Katie's always going to my girl and I'm always going to have her back.' 

This confession comes after Kerry claimed in a recent interview that her close friend Katie Price's exes, including Peter Andre, would be nothing without her.'

She said: 'None of them would have been anything without her. Peter Andre would have been no one without her.'

Katie and Peter first met in the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2004. They married in 2009 and welcomed two children together; Junior, now 20, and Princess, now 18.

However, their relationship could not last, and the pair split in 2009.

More From Entertainment

Maya Hawke reflects on off-set bond with 'Stranger Things' co-star Sadie Sink
Maya Hawke reflects on off-set bond with 'Stranger Things' co-star Sadie Sink
Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts
Lili Reinhart makes shocking confession about her suicidal thoughts
Barbara Palvin reveals her favourite holiday season show
Barbara Palvin reveals her favourite holiday season show
Skyhooks guitarist Bob ‘Bongo' Starkie dies at 73
Skyhooks guitarist Bob ‘Bongo' Starkie dies at 73
Conan Gray gives mesmerising performance at Thanksgiving parade in NYC video
Conan Gray gives mesmerising performance at Thanksgiving parade in NYC
Sabrina Carpenter looks back on ‘dream' tour: Short n' Sweet
Sabrina Carpenter looks back on ‘dream' tour: Short n' Sweet
Morgan Freeman eager to work with THIS Hollywood icon
Morgan Freeman eager to work with THIS Hollywood icon
'Knives Out' director opens about dream of casting Meryl Streep in franchise
'Knives Out' director opens about dream of casting Meryl Streep in franchise
Dua Lipa gets taste of Bogotá ahead of power-packed concert
Dua Lipa gets taste of Bogotá ahead of power-packed concert