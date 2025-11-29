King Charles addresses royal family's big concern about Sandringham Walk

King Charles addresses royal family big concern about Sandringham Walk

The royal family will be gathering for the traditional Sandringham Christmas Walk in just a few weeks but new concerns seem to be dampening their mood after Andrew’s eviction gets an update.

King Charles had announced his decision to oust the shamed royal, Andrew, by not only stripping off all of his royal titles but also initiating the eviction process from Royal Lodge for him. The move was stressed to be done “as soon as practicable” but a delay is expected on the former Duke of York’s side.

Insiders revealed that the disgraced royal needs more time to pack his belongings from the massive 30-room Windsor mansion since he will be downsizing to a much smaller accommodation.

Many senior working members of the family have quietly cut off all public interactions with Andrew and now there had been concerns whether Andrew would be around, even if hidden from the public, during their yearly reunion for the holiday season.

As per tradition, senior royals accompany the King on the walk to the St Mary Magdalene for the Christmas morning service and then head back to the house to enjoy a meal together.

According sources cited by DailyMail’s Rebecca English, the situation was expected to be “quite awkward” if Andrew was coming, and the King will make sure of that.

“He won’t be anywhere near the Big House [the nickname given to the monarch’s home at Sandringham],” the sources confirmed.

The update also comes as it was assumed that Charles had offered Andrew a space to live at Sandringham, which is Charles’s personal estate.

The move was expected to be taking place in early 2026, and now that logistical problems are causing a further delay, the royals can rest easy knowing that the scandalous brother of the monarch won’t be around their holiday season.

Moreover, inviting him for the family gathering after a landmark decision would “seem even more barbed”.