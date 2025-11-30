Top Black Friday streaming deals you should grab now: Disney+, Hulu, more

Top Black Friday streaming deals you should grab now

The Black Friday might be gone, but not the spate of tempting discount offerings it brought along, and some of the most attractive ones are now involving top streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, Max and more.

Act quick as the window to grab these Black Friday 2025 deals is narrower than you think.

Now it's clear that streaming services are making waves with enticing discounts and bundled offers in the wake of the holiday season, many of these deals will remain available through Cyber Monday (December 1), meaning there's a big opportunity for viewers to save big on popular services like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max (now simply Max), and Apple TV+.

Black Friday 2025: Disney+ and Hulu bundle at discount

The Disney+ and Hulu bundle (with ads) is currently available for just $4.99/month for 12 months, meaning a straight 62% cut on the regular price. For those in love with prestige programming, Max's ad-supported plan has dipped to an incredible $2.99 per month for a full year.

Apple TV+ at discount during Black Friday 2025

Keeping up with the competition, Apple TV+ is also offering a six-month subscription at $5.99/month for new or eligible returning customers as part of Black Friday 2025 offerings, slashing its prices in half.

Other platforms like Starz and AMC+ are offering discounted add-ons and promotional pricing.

Best Black Friday streaming service deals

The list below provides the breakdown of the best Black Friday 2025 streaming deals.

Disney+ + Hulu (with ads): $4.99/month for 12 months (down from $12.99/month)

Disney+ + Hulu (no-ads tier): $14.99/month for 12 months (discounted bundle)

Max (ad-supported plan): $2.99/month for 12 months

Apple TV+: $5.99/month for 6 months (promo for new or returning customers)

Starz: Discounted add-on or promotional pricing available.

As subscription prices are rising at a steady pace, these Black Friday deals serve as a strategic move by streaming platforms to attract and retain subscribers.