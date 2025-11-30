Here's a shortcut to give your photos 3D look with Gemini Nano Banana Pro

Prompt to give your photo 3D look with Gemini Nano Banana Pro

In the midst of countless AI image generation trends taking place, a fresh one has stepped into the limelight, with users transforming their portraits into playful 3D caricatures using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Pro model.

AI specialist @ShreyaYadav_ on X (formerly Twitter) was among the first to bring this format to light, posting a ready-to-use prompt: a quick shortcut to turn your photo into a 3D caricature with Gemini Nano Banana Pro.

The AI geek also accompanied a series of stylised output examples in his post. “Turn own image in 3D Caricature Look ????," her X post read.

A ready-to-use prompt to give photos 3D look with Gemini Nano Banana Pro

The full ready-made prompt to make give a 3D look to your photos using Gemini Nano Banana Pro is this: “A highly stylized 3D caricature of [celebrity], with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Minimal background to emphasize the character’s charm and presence.”

The trend is gaining traction after a sudden spike in 3D figurine edits and the viral saree-transformation wave. This unique style is likely the new aesthetic act taking social media by storm.

Creators have also jumped on this phenomenon on X, sharing examples and prompts that let anyone convert their images into glossy, exaggerated caricatures.

As Yadav's trend is spreading widely in no time, users are also flocking, applying the effect to their own selfies and images of public figures.