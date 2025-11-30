Black Friday 2025 sees record online sales of $11.8 billion

Given the extensive scale of the buying spree in the US, how much do you think Americans spent this past Black Friday 2025? If you're settling for an 8-9 digital figure, even that is tens of times less than what American consumers actually spent.

How much US shoppers spent during Black Friday 2025?

US shoppers spent $11.8 billion online purchasing Black Friday deals.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks over 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail websites, tracked and released the total spending during Black Friday earlier this week.

The figure marks an uptick from $10.8 billion spent last year, detailing how much the US residents splurged during the still-underway Black Friday 2025 holiday season.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., US-based online shoppers were reportedly spending $12.5 million every minute.

According to Adobe data, these numbers highlight Black Friday as “a major e-commerce moment,” making up a trend where more shoppers prefer to stay home and take advantage of online deals.

Expected online sales during Cyber Monday (December 1)

Adobe projected the online sales during the upcoming Cyber Monday (December 1) to surpass those of Black Friday, with expected online spending reaching $14.2 billion, Reuters reported.

Data from companies like Adobe and Salesforce is indicating broader holiday shopping trends, with the former anticipating total holiday spending to reach $253.4 billion this year, up from $241.1 billion the previous year.

Total Black Friday 2025 sales worldwide?

According to Salesforce, global spending during Black Friday 2025 was $79 billion, with $18 billion coming from the US only, reflecting year-over-year gains of 6% and 3%, respectively.