PlayStation Plus Dec 2025 catalogue includes jaw-dropping titles: Here's full list

PlayStation Plus Dec 2025 catalogue includes jaw-dropping titles

A captivating treat for PlayStation enthusiasts has surfaced, garnering immense buzz among avid PS gamers, as the company has revealed the full catalogue of PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2025.

Full list of PlayStation Plus' games for Dec 2025

Available from 2 December to 5 January, the PlayStation Plus' December lineup entails a blend of action, horror, and high-speed adventure. It is based on five renowned titles, each offering a unique holiday gaming experience to spice up the joy of the post-Thanksgiving holiday season.

LEGO Horizon Adventures leads PlayStation Plus' Dec 2025 list

The first and foremost on the PlayStation Plus' Dec 2025 list is LEGO Horizon Adventures, where players can join Aloy and her companions on a mission to stop an ancient digital threat. Its vibrant world, evolving levels, and both online and couch co-op modes make it a real fun, family-friendly adventure with massive replay value.

Killing Floor 3

Those with intense combat fever would be treated with Killing Floor 3, which offers chaotic co-op action for up to six players. Teams must survive relentless waves of bioengineered monsters created by Horzine. With customisable loadouts, brutal weapons, and new movement mechanics like dashing and climbing, every match can be a fresh test of teamwork and survival strategy.

The Outlast Trials

If horror is your type, then you can dive into The Outlast Trials, a chilling psychological survival experience, in which you get abducted by the Murkoff Corporation and must endure deadly experiments using stealth, quick thinking, and limited tools. It is playable solo or in groups of up to four, which makes it promising tension and adrenaline rush.

Synduality Echo of Ada

Synduality Echo of Ada, part of PlayStation Plus' Dec 2025 list, is set in a toxic, futuristic world. Players are tasked with scavenging rare resources while testing humanoid machines and teaming up with an AI partner.

To wrap the Dec 2025 list of games for PlayStation Plus, Neon White delivers ultra-fast, first-person action where assassins from Hell compete to eradicate demons using Soul Cards that double as weapons and movement abilities.

When will PlayStation Plus' Nov 2025 games expire?

With PlayStation Plus' Dec 2025 titles set to go live, members still have until December 1 to claim Nov 2025 titles, including Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, before they leave the catalogue.