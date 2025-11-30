 
Geo News

Rockstar co-founder reveals he quit over GTA 5 workload: Is this delaying GTA 6 release?

Dan Houser attributes his 2020 departure to overwhelming workload behind GTA 5

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 30, 2025

Is Dan Housers departure delaying GTA 6 release?

Is Dan Houser's departure delaying GTA 6 release?

As the gaming world appears to be irked by the delay in GTA 6, the upcoming sequel in the GTA saga, Rockstar Games' co-founder, Dan Houser, has intensified this buzz by disclosing why, in 2020, he left the giant gaming franchise behind ambitious titles like GTA and Red Dead Redemption.

Why did Dan Houser actually quit?

As to what made him quit the franchise that has been up to GTA 6 for over a decade, Houser attributed it to the overwhelming scale and intensity of the workload part of the studio’s projects, particularly Grand Theft Auto V.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Houser described the immense workload involved in delivering GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. He explained that the production process was “beyond any imagining.”

While he praised the talented team he worked with, he admitted that the demands of these massive projects took an unbearable toll on him personally.

Leading such large-scale productions “swallows all of your time for many years,” he remarked, saying that it led him to question whether he could take on another project of the same calibre.

What makes his reasons for departure pertinent to today's situation is that Rockstar once again announced another delay in GTA 6 launch, confirming that GTA 6 would be released on 19 November 2026. This launch timeline accounts for 13 years of waiting since GTA V went live.

The Human cost of gigantic gaming franchises

These insights into what pushed Houser to depart highlight the extraordinary pressures faced by developers working on ambitious titles like GTA 6.

With ongoing support for GTA Online and Red Dead Online adding to the strain, the question is whether Rockstar can deliver another groundbreaking title while ensuring the well-being of its team, as the future of GTA 6 might hinge on striking the right balance.

More From Viral

Samsung rolls out major security update: Here's essential info for Galaxy users
Samsung rolls out major security update: Here's essential info for Galaxy users
US Army's secret mind-control unit releases chilling new video with cryptic message video
US Army's secret mind-control unit releases chilling new video with cryptic message
Mars joins Earth, Saturn, Jupiter as first-ever lightning detected: Here's what we know video
Mars joins Earth, Saturn, Jupiter as first-ever lightning detected: Here's what we know
Thanksgiving flight disruptions: 6,000 Airbus jets grounded due to flight-control issue
Thanksgiving flight disruptions: 6,000 Airbus jets grounded due to flight-control issue
Global air travel returns to normal after Airbus A320 software update concludes
Global air travel returns to normal after Airbus A320 software update concludes
When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect
When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect
D4vd's Tesla Case: Mystery deepens as Cops seal death details of Celeste Rivas
D4vd's Tesla Case: Mystery deepens as Cops seal death details of Celeste Rivas
Tai Po inferno: Hong Kong concludes rescue effort as death toll hits 128, 200 still missing
Tai Po inferno: Hong Kong concludes rescue effort as death toll hits 128, 200 still missing
Did Rahmanullah Lakanwal know Sarah Beckstrom? Here's why online sleuths think so
Did Rahmanullah Lakanwal know Sarah Beckstrom? Here's why online sleuths think so