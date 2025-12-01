Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor slammed as 'parasite' with call to end monarchy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still making headlines after UK MP labeled him a 'parasite' and demanded the monarchy’s abolition.

At the founding conference of Your Party in Liverpool, Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana didn’t hold back, declaring to applause, “What a sick society we live in, where our political and media class bend over backwards for the royal family, including Prince Andrew, close friends with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

We shouldn’t just abolish Andrew’s titles. We should abolish the monarchy itself.”

The fiery speech marked Sultana’s first address at the Your Party conference and came after a rocky start to the weekend.

She apologised for “hiccups” in getting the party off the ground, insisting that her mission from day one has been to empower members rather than MPs.

“We have to ensure the best cure against any culture of backroom deals is people power,” she said.

“Together, we’re building a new socialist party – radically democratic and powered by a mass movement. This party will be led by its members, not MPs. This is only the beginning.”

Sultana also slammed unnamed figures “at the top” for expulsions, bans, and censorship during the conference, calling the actions “undemocratic” and a threat to the new movement’s values.

Meanwhile, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suffered a new blow as Your Party members voted in favour of a collective leadership model, rejecting a single elected leader.

Will Andrew fight back or stay put at Royal Lodge despite losing his titles?