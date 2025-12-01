 
Geo News

Amy Schumer recent appearance sets the internet ablaze

Amy Schumer shares update about weight loss journey

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Amy Schumer shares update about weight loss journey
Amy Schumer shares update about weight loss journey

Amy Schumer stunned her fans with drastic transformation after opening up about the use of Mounjaro.

The Kinda Pregnant actress took to Instagram Saturday, November 29, to put up a carousal of her photos.

She showed off her slimmed-down figure as she posed on a staircase.

The-44-year-old mesmerized fans donning yellow Valentino minidress adorned with bows and ruffles.

Schumer paired her look with black sling-back-heels.

A particular picture melted fans’ hearts.

Her son Gene David wearing yellow T-shirt photobombed one of her shots from behind her.

She captioned the post: “Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed @gitabass takin pics and painting me with @tousledbyjae dress by @maisonvalentino thanks @luxury_checkins skin as always by @georgialouisesk”

The post instantly garnered attention and racked more than 106,000 likes.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise and admiration for the Inside Amy Schumer host.

Amy Schumer recent appearance sets the internet ablaze

One social media user wrote, “You are gorgeous.”

Another commented about her age-defying looks, “Where is this time machine, and can I get a ride?! GORG ????”

Amy Schumer recent appearance sets the internet ablaze

A particular fan even called her a teenager.

Schumer has always been honest about her weight loss journey.

Amy Schumer recent appearance sets the internet ablaze

She previously revealed that she had tried multiple weight loss medications over the years.

In March, she admitted to experimenting with Wegovy, which left her nauseated, before switching to Mounjaro.

Mounjaro is a GLP-1 drug designed for diabetes patients that also aids in weight management.

More From Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney wows fans with unexpected skill video
Sydney Sweeney wows fans with unexpected skill
'It: Welcome to Derry' star believes Hollywood strikes was 'blessing'
'It: Welcome to Derry' star believes Hollywood strikes was 'blessing'
Charlie Puth to take over Super Bowl stage amid Bad Bunny controversy video
Charlie Puth to take over Super Bowl stage amid Bad Bunny controversy
James Cameron reveals his new plan if ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' flops
James Cameron reveals his new plan if ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' flops
Sadie Sink talks about the future of Max in ‘Stranger Things'
Sadie Sink talks about the future of Max in ‘Stranger Things'
Chrissy Teigen honoured with special award on 40th birthday video
Chrissy Teigen honoured with special award on 40th birthday
JoJo Siwa connects with fans after health scare
JoJo Siwa connects with fans after health scare
Natalia Dyer explains Nancy Wheeler's key blunder in Stranger Things 5
Natalia Dyer explains Nancy Wheeler's key blunder in Stranger Things 5
Scarlett Johansson addresses her decision to support Woody Allen
Scarlett Johansson addresses her decision to support Woody Allen