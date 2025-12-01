Amy Schumer recent appearance sets the internet ablaze

Amy Schumer shares update about weight loss journey

Amy Schumer stunned her fans with drastic transformation after opening up about the use of Mounjaro.

The Kinda Pregnant actress took to Instagram Saturday, November 29, to put up a carousal of her photos.

She showed off her slimmed-down figure as she posed on a staircase.

The-44-year-old mesmerized fans donning yellow Valentino minidress adorned with bows and ruffles.

Schumer paired her look with black sling-back-heels.

A particular picture melted fans’ hearts.

Her son Gene David wearing yellow T-shirt photobombed one of her shots from behind her.

She captioned the post: “Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed @gitabass takin pics and painting me with @tousledbyjae dress by @maisonvalentino thanks @luxury_checkins skin as always by @georgialouisesk”

The post instantly garnered attention and racked more than 106,000 likes.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise and admiration for the Inside Amy Schumer host.

One social media user wrote, “You are gorgeous.”

Another commented about her age-defying looks, “Where is this time machine, and can I get a ride?! GORG ????”

A particular fan even called her a teenager.

Schumer has always been honest about her weight loss journey.

She previously revealed that she had tried multiple weight loss medications over the years.

In March, she admitted to experimenting with Wegovy, which left her nauseated, before switching to Mounjaro.

Mounjaro is a GLP-1 drug designed for diabetes patients that also aids in weight management.