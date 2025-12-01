'It: Welcome to Derry' star believes Hollywood strikes was 'blessing'

Stephen Rider talks about his bond with 'It' costar Amanda Christine

It: Welcome to Derry actor Stephen Rider believes the Hollywood strikes happened for the best.

While the entire Hollywood was worried due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG shutdown, Stephen found it as an opportunity to connect with his co-star Amanda Christine.

He was already offered the role to play Amanda’s father in It: Welcome to Derry. But then when the strikes came along it gave them time to bond and strengthen relationship.

Rider says that the bond they developed at the time became so strong and they still contact each other on a regular basis.

The 46-year-old actor opened on The Official It: Welcome to Derry podcast, “I still talk to Amanda, we talk. Like that’s my family. And I think the biggest blessing beyond that, in a lot of ways, was the strike. Because it allowed all of us to really sit with these relationships and we would FaceTime each other and talk.”

“And she would tell me, her being a little young, like my niece… dealing with life. You know what I’m saying? But it allowed us to build an intimate relationship.”

Stephen admits that his relationship with Amanda is very pure that he didn’t need to pretend that he loves her because he actually does love her.

He revealed, “We had only filmed a little bit before we went on strike. I think the biggest blessing is that we came back, and we had a genuine relationship that transcended, just me and her.”