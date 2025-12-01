 
Geo News

Gigi, Yolanda Hadid urge Bella to ‘take it slow' amid health scare

Bella Hadid's bad health sparks major concerns among her loved ones and fans as well

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Gigi, Yolanda Hadid urge Bella to ‘take it slow’ amid health scare
Gigi, Yolanda Hadid urge Bella to ‘take it slow’ amid health scare

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid have recently urged Bella to take it easy amid her falling health.

A source close to Hadid family spilled to Radar Online that Bella “was very obviously struggling on the runway when she walked the fashion show”.

“The wings she was wearing were 50 pounds and her strength right now is just not good – and at one point it looked like she might topple over,” explained an insider,

However, the model’s wobbling appearance due to Lyme disease sparked major concern among her loved ones and fans as well.

“A lot of people were urging her to back out of the show, she's just been so ill, but she refused. She has such a strong work ethic and didn't want to go back on her commitment,” mentioned an insider.

The source told the outlet that Bella’s sister and mother have requested her to take it easy and not risk worsening her symptoms by doing it more.

Another insider pointed out that the problem is “when she pushes herself that hard, the toll it takes on her is huge, and she ends up in bed for weeks, completely destroyed”.

"Gigi has begged her so many times to put her health over her career, but Bella just can't seem to do it and now it's getting to a point where people are ready to step in,” added a source.

More From Entertainment

Brendan Fraser makes rare comment about 'The Whale' co-star Sadie Sink video
Brendan Fraser makes rare comment about 'The Whale' co-star Sadie Sink
Tragedy for ‘Gladiators' star Fury as her father dies aged 56
Tragedy for ‘Gladiators' star Fury as her father dies aged 56
Katie Price transforms for new movie role amid concerning health struggles video
Katie Price transforms for new movie role amid concerning health struggles
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival
Jessie J stirs controversy as she throws shade at Katy Perry in latest hit
Jessie J stirs controversy as she throws shade at Katy Perry in latest hit
Jodie Foster's bold declaration about ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' movie
Jodie Foster's bold declaration about ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' movie
Molly-Mae Hague ‘trying to keep it together' amid difficult time in life
Molly-Mae Hague ‘trying to keep it together' amid difficult time in life
Dacre Montgomery fans spot uncanny resemblance to Leo Woodall
Dacre Montgomery fans spot uncanny resemblance to Leo Woodall
'Wicked For Good' expected to shatter records from earlier blockbusters?
'Wicked For Good' expected to shatter records from earlier blockbusters?