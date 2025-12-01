Gigi, Yolanda Hadid urge Bella to ‘take it slow’ amid health scare

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid have recently urged Bella to take it easy amid her falling health.

A source close to Hadid family spilled to Radar Online that Bella “was very obviously struggling on the runway when she walked the fashion show”.

“The wings she was wearing were 50 pounds and her strength right now is just not good – and at one point it looked like she might topple over,” explained an insider,

However, the model’s wobbling appearance due to Lyme disease sparked major concern among her loved ones and fans as well.

“A lot of people were urging her to back out of the show, she's just been so ill, but she refused. She has such a strong work ethic and didn't want to go back on her commitment,” mentioned an insider.

The source told the outlet that Bella’s sister and mother have requested her to take it easy and not risk worsening her symptoms by doing it more.

Another insider pointed out that the problem is “when she pushes herself that hard, the toll it takes on her is huge, and she ends up in bed for weeks, completely destroyed”.

"Gigi has begged her so many times to put her health over her career, but Bella just can't seem to do it and now it's getting to a point where people are ready to step in,” added a source.