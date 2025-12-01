 
Prince William plugs into future at Newport's high-tech chip hub

December 01, 2025

Prince William plugs into future at Newport's high-tech chip hub

Prince William brought a burst of royal energy to Newport on Monday, 1st December, 2025 as he stepped into the ultra modern world of SPTS, the semiconductor powerhouse within KLA. 

William was seen engaging warmly with a group of young professionals  attentively. 

Swapping his usual surroundings for precision engineering and next-gen technology, the Prince of Wales toured the facility to witness firsthand the innovation shaping Wales’s industrial future.

His visit forms part of a major push to spotlight Wales as a rising star for global investment. 

Throughout the day, he’ll be championing the nation’s most dynamic sectors and celebrating the ingenuity driving its economic momentum.

Prince William encouraging the next generation of talent.

The Welsh Government’s Investment Summit has drawn more than 300 delegates from almost 30 nations, each exploring opportunities across clean energy, tech, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and the creative industries. 

