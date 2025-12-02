 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown officially marks key change amid 'Stranger Things' success

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown officially confirmed that she is taking up a new identity amid Stranger Things finale buzz.

Following her marriage to Jake Bongiovi, the actress has legally added her husband’s surname to her maiden name.

While the Enola Holmes alum had been officially known by her former name for years, she is now Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.

The 21-year-old made it public during a playful exchange with her co-star Noah Schnapp who struggled to get her new name right in a recent VT interview.

When asked to state the Emmy award winner’s full name, he replied, “It’s Millie Bonnie Brown.”

Brown, now Bongiovi, hinted at the change of name.

Schnapp responded, “Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi.”

He finally got it right after multiple attempts and Bongiovi’s corrections, “Just drop the ‘Brown!’ Drop the ‘Bobby,’ drop the ‘Brown.’ It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi. Millie BonBon!”

Brown and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi began dating around three years back.

The couple tied the knot in May.

The famous Eleven from the Netflix series currently shines in it as the final season is being released in three volumes.

The first dropped on November 26, while the rest are slated to release on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

