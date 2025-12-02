 
Melania Trump reveals ‘Home is Where the Heart is' inspired Christmas decor for White House

White House decked for holidays with 51 trees, gingerbread replica

December 02, 2025

U.S. first lady Melania Trump revealed the 2025 White House Christmas decorations on Monday, December 1, transforming the executive mansion with the theme of “Home is Where the Heart Is.”

The designs were curated by the designer Hervé Pierre, featuring 51 Christmas trees, 75 wreaths, and over 25,000 feet of ribbon.

Notable rooms involve the Red Room decorated with 10,000 blue butterflies symbolizing renewal and ornaments indicating her Be Best initiative, and the Green Room which had Lego portraits of Presidents George Washington and Donald Trump.

The Blue Room also has a 18-ft tree honoring military Gold Star families with 2,800 stars.

A centerpiece is the 120-pound gingerbread replica of White House in the State Dining Room.

The East Room provides an early nod to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

While hosting the season’s first Christmas party, President Trump surprised guests, honouring injured National Guard members.

Public tours of the White House which were paused in August due to ballroom construction will resume on Tuesday, December 2 with an “updated route” providing visitors a view of the decorations noting “generosity, patriotism, and gratitude,” despite ongoing construction of a new ballroom. 

