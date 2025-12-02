Scarlett Johansson husband Colin Jost once thought it was over

Scarlett Johansson opened up about the time her husband doubted if they had any future together.

The 41-year-old shared rare insight into a crucial moment at the start of her love story with Saturday Night Live star.

The Oscar-nominated actress admitted her ‘weird’ behavior during their very first date in 2017 almost convinced Jost that they were not meant to be together.

During her recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the director-actress recalled she had rarely been asked out in the traditional way.

“My first date with Colin, honestly, nobody ever really asked me out before,” Johansson shared December 1 episode of the show.

“I’m telling you. People say that, but it’s true. I was a serial monogamist and I just never got the traditional, ‘Hey, would you like to have dinner sometime?’”

She shared when Jost invited her to dinner at an Italian restaurant in New York’s East Village, she panicked after the meal ended.

“…he was like, ‘I’m meeting friends, let’s go grab a drink.’ And I hadn’t dated basically ever, and so I was like, ‘I have to go now. I need to leave,’” Johansson explained.

She returned home so early that even her babysitter was shocked.

Later, Jost admitted he thought her abrupt exit meant the relationship was doomed.

“You were acting so weird,” Jost told her.

Despite the rocky start, the pair began dating in 2017 before they tied the knot in 2020.