King Charles forced to compromise in new deal with Andrew

King Charles was only beginning to wrap the exhausting chapter of his shamed brother Andrew after cancelling his remaining two royal titles, when a new trouble came his way.

Now that the former Duke of York had agreed to the monarch’s orders, Andrew is demanding perks of his own before he packs his bags from Royal Lodge.

Despite the humiliation he has caused the family and how his reputation is in the public, Andrew is not shying away from getting the best deal from the royal family, according to biographer Andrew Lownie.

He pointed out that Andrew had “iron-clad” 75-year lease on the 30-room Windsor property, which he had hoped to leave for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Andrew had exasperated Charles and the Palace for months after defying orders to evict.

Now that he has finally agreed to give up the “very strong” lease, it’s not surprising that he is profiting off of it.

“This was the only way to get him out,” Lownie told the Mirror about the suspected arrangement made at Charles’s Sandringham Estate.

Andrew has reportedly demanded a six- to seven-bedroom home with staff including “a cook, gardener, housekeeper, driver, and police security”.

Lownie explained that since it’s not the taxpayer’s money, Charles can choose to give him all that from his own pocket. It is a compromise that he may be forced to make for the sake of avoiding anymore furore around it.

“I think it has lanced the boil and averted what was turning out to be a major crisis so I can understand why he has done it,” he added. “Life isn’t always fair.”