Princess Kate joins forces with Prince William for damage control mission

Princess of Wales steps up to save King Charles' reign amid growing pressure

Geo News Digital Desk
March 09, 2026

Princess Kate stepped up to support her husband, Prince William, for a damage control mission as King Charles' reign hit with back-to-back setbacks.

The Princess of Wales joined forces with the future King as they protected the future of the firm from the Andrew-Epstein scandal and the negative shadow it cast on the royal family.

William and Catherine have already 'decided' to make accountability and transparency the core roots of their future reign. They would only like to add those royals to their team who are trustworthy.

As per Hello! Magazine, royal commentator Russell Myers shared that Princess Kate is "aligned" with her husband on the issue that the former Duke of York's association with royals has been "damaging" to the monarchy.

Kate is "critical to the running of the monarchy, and she really does understand the vision of the future," he said.

Another royal expert, Robert Jobson, called the future Queen "glue," binding together the royals.

He added, "[Kate] has an understanding of the way the world works. This is a woman who has come from the people and actually does understand what people expect."

