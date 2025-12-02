Travis Barker honours late collaborator Poorstacy: ‘Never be forgotten’

Travis Barker is heartbroken in the wake of his longtime collaborator Poorstacy’s sudden death at the age of 26.

Shortly after news broke on Monday, December 1, that the Florida-born rapper had passed away on Saturday, November 29, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Stories to honour the late musician, whose real name was Carlito Junior Milfort.

Over a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of their Hills Have Eyes music video, the 50-year-old wrote, "Rest in peace, you’ll never be forgotten [broken red heart emoji]," paying tribute to the rapper, who quickly rose as a prominent voice in alternative rap.

In the video, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband can be seen behind the drum set while Poorstacy delivers his lyrics as the camera records the moment.

In a follow-up post, Barker honoured their bond by sharing a snippet from another of their collaborations, Choose Life (feat. Travis Barker), attached with a Spotify link to the track.

For the unversed, the American musician from Palm Beach was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 29, shortly after he was taken to the hospital on a stretcher when first responders received a call about an unspecified "medical emergency" following an "incident" involving the rapper.

Although the exact cause of Poorstacy’s death and the nature of the medical emergency remain unclear, the lack of information has led many fans to speculate he may have died by suicide.

Born on March 15, 1999, Poorstacy released two studio albums and two EPs, earning a loyal fanbase.

He and Barker collaborated on several songs, including Choose Life, Nothing Left, and Hills Have Eyes.

Poorstacy also worked with singer-rapper Iann Dior and appeared on the Grammy-nominated Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack.

His breakout release was the 2019 EP I Don’t Care, which gained significant traction and led to two full-length albums under 10K Projects.