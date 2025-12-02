Will Smith's pal makes controversial claim about Jada Pinkett Smith

 
Geo News Digital Desk
December 02, 2025

Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith is once again at the center of headlines, but not for a good reason.

The Aladdin actor’s ‘best friend for nearly 40 years’ filed a lawsuit accusing Jada of threatening to harm him.

As per the lawsuit filed November 7, Bilaal Salaam was threatened by the Madagascar actress during a confrontation at Will’s birthday party in 2021.

According to Salaam, she warned him to stop ‘telling her personal business’ or risk serious consequences.

The lawsuit claimed, “While in the lobby, Jada Pinkett Smith approached Plaintiff with approximately seven members of her entourage, became verbally aggressive, and threatened Plaintiff by stating that if he continued ‘telling her personal business,’ he would ‘end up missing or catch a bullet.’”

Moreover, Jaden Smith’s mother allegedly pressured Salaam to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ‘or else’.

He further stated that an associate of Jada verbally threatened him after following him to his car.

Allegedly, he faced ‘retaliatory campaign’ launched against him after he refused to assist the star with crisis management following the infamous Oscars Chris Rock slap incident in 2022.

The legal documents describe the tasks he was asked to carry out as ‘illegal, unethical, or morally compromising’.

He has also sued the American actress for ‘emotional distress’ he had to face following her rejection of Will’s engagement in sexual activity with men.

The case is seeking $3 million in damages.

