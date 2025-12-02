Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco groove on Latin beats in Los Angeles

A private gathering at Los Candiles Night Club in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn over the weekend when Selena Gomez and her husband, producer Benny Blanco, showed up on the dance floor—instantly becoming the center of attention.

Los Candiles, a staple for live Mexican music and late-night dancing, was already buzzing when the couple arrived. According to attendees, the pair quickly blended into the crowd and joined in as the DJ moved through a set of Latin favorites.

They danced to regional hits like El Tucanazo by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, drawing cheers from guests who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

One of the most replayed moments online came when Gomez began dancing to her own track, Love You Like a Love Song. Witnesses said she looked relaxed and playful, fully leaning into the lively atmosphere of the room.

Clips from the night spread fast across social media, with fans reacting in disbelief and amusement.

Many joked about the surprise of it all, asking who could have predicted a moment like this—especially in the wake of other recent viral celebrity sightings in unexpected places.

Those who were inside the club described the energy as “electric,” fueled by the mix of Mexican rhythms and the couple’s easy chemistry.

Guests captured nearly every moment on their phones, helping the scene make its way onto feeds within minutes.

What started as a low-key party turned into an unexpected highlight for fans and onlookers, with the blend of music, spontaneity, and star power keeping the conversation alive long after the night ended.