Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando?

Geo News Digital Desk
December 02, 2025

Social media is buzzing with speculation: Miley Cyrus finally got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando?

While the pop star, who just turned 33 on November 23, sparked such rumours last month, the new wave of excitement seems real this time as she receives congratulations from closed ones.

Although the Flowers hitmaker has yet to break her silence on the topic, her boyfriend's father took to his private account on Instagram to congratulate the couple, hinting at their possible engagement. 

In a carousal of three slides the last photo captured Miley’s left hands as she showed off a dazzling ring on her wedding finger.

The caption of the post was brief but enough, which read, “Congratulations [red heart, ring, champagne and celebrations emoji].”

Interestingly, the same diamond ring first appeared in late November, when the former Hannah Montana star posted photos from her birthday celebrations.

For the unversed, Miley and Maxx have been in a relationship since late 2021. They were first romantically linked in November 2021 after attending a Gucci event together. 

The pair further fueled engagement rumours with a joint appearance at the singer’s New Year’s Eve party.

Notably, Miley previously tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, but the couple got separated in less than a year in August 2019, with their divorce finalised in January 2020.

