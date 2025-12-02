Meghan Markle makes surprising plan ahead of William, Kate key visit

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not get off on the right foot when the former Suits actress entered the royal family.

The simmering tensions between the two daughters-in-law of King Charles have escalated over time and formed into a full-blown rift. To this day, the two royal women have cared less about speaking to one another, and there has been a cold war carrying on since the past years.

Prince Harry and Prince William also remain estranged as the brothers hold grudges for different reasons, from childhood to the current day. However, it seems that the feud is not sitting right with Meghan, who is growing exhausted by how it is affecting her big plans in Hollywood and her brand image.

Sources are now suggesting that the Sussexes and Waleses are finally getting weary of the ongoing rift but are unable to find a way to end it somehow.

Last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales had attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which was Kate’s first show since her cancer battle. Around the same time, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on her wide-ranging cover story for Harper’s Bazaar in the US.

Prince Harry’s wife was not happy to have her spotlight shared as the two events clashed, which insiders for Closer Magazine called “a tit-for-tat PR duel”.

“Meghan’s said she’s sick of being upstaged. But for the Waleses, the constant one-upmanship is exhausting.” They believe that the upcoming US State Visit which is being planned for spring 2026 is a way for the Waleses to “reclaim the upper hand once and for all”.

However, it is possible that Meghan could finally give in and extend a olive branch to end the fued as the constant PR battle has been weighing her down.

Although, it remains to be seen how things pan out.