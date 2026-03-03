Queen Camilla's cherished spot causing debate than Andrew's scandal

Queen Camilla’s cherished spot causing debate than Andrew

Queen Camilla one particular tree is stealing the spotlight.

Wiltshire Council is considering whether a cypress tree at Reymill House, her cherished Wiltshire retreat, should be cut down.

Officials have until 11 March 2026 to decide the tree’s fate, either granting permission for the work to go ahead or stepping in with a Tree Preservation Order to keep it standing.

The process has already passed one hurdle. Lacock Parish Council recently confirmed it had “no objection” to the proposal after reviewing the application at its February meeting.

Parish Clerk Theo Edge confirmed that their position has been formally submitted to Wiltshire Council to assist in the final ruling.

Because Reymill House sits within a conservation area, any significant tree work requires a Section 211 Notice effectively a six-week heads-up to the local authority before pruning or felling can take place.

Reports over the weekend suggested the Queen had quietly handed over the property after Land Registry documents listed her son-in-law Harry Lopes and financier Jake Irwin as registered owners.

Reymill House has long been regarded as Camilla’s sanctuary. Purchased in the mid-1990s, the Italianate residence dates back to around 1860 and sits within 12 acres of gardens and orchards.

A secluded walled swimming pool is said to be a particular favourite with her grandchildren, while the grounds provide the privacy and calm she values away from royal duties.

Even after her marriage to King Charles, the Wiltshire home has remained part of her life.