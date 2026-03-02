Prince William's anger over Princess Kate's photo laid bare

The British future monarch Prince William's bold step for Princess Kate proves that love is the courage to let go of everything, especially yourself, and still trust that you'll be okay.

The 43-year-old stood as sheild to defend the woman he loves, when the world questioned her worth.

A new book has revealed that William was about to declare war with the press over Kate Middleton’s photo scandal.

William demanded legal action 'all the way' after a French magazine published pictures, which were secretly photographed by paparazzi, of Kate while she was sunbathing on vacation.

The claim comes from historian Russell Myers in his new book "William and Catherine," which examins how the two have weathered the storms that have rocked the House of Windsor.

According to the royal expert, "William has always had a different relationship with the press, not necessarily as public as his brother."

In 2012, a year after their wedding, William and Kate took a break in the South of France. While sunbathing at the property, a paparazzo captured her private moment with a long-range lens camera.

At sudden the couple’s "world came crashing down," said Myers according to Fox News.

They were informed that a French magazine, had published the intrusive photographs. One former aide told Myers it was "as if time stood still" for them.

According to the book, William, horrified by "the utter violation," immediately made "frantic" calls to his father, then-Prince Charles, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince informed them that not only was he immediately releasing a public statement, but he would sue the magazine, taking the legal action "all the way" over the "monstrous behavior."

Myers penned, "This time, he was ready to go to war with the press."

"Palace staff reacted furiously, suggesting the clock had been turned back 15 years to the dark days of Princess Diana being hounded to her death by the paparazzi," Myers wrote.

"Aides, describing the publication as ‘grotesque and totally unjustifiable,’ said the couple were ‘livid’ and felt ‘violated,’ and would pursue full criminal proceedings," he continued.

According to the book, William instructed his lawyers to pursue the most serious damages possible, which would be donated to charity.

"What was very evident during that episode was Catherine was incredibly calm and measured and seemingly in complete control," a source told Myers.