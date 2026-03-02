King Charles gesture for Syrian emerges days after Harry, Meghan Jordan tour

King Charles seemed to have played an important part for a refugee from Syria, which possibly changed his life forever.

It was only last week when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotlighted the plight of medical evacuees from Syria and Gaza during their two-day visit in Jordan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been invited by Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the couple had reportedly informed the Palace beforehand of their visit.

It has now come to light that Charles also played a part in boosting the morale of Syrian refugee, who had fled his war-stricken country in 2015 to London. 48-year-old Imad Alarnab is a chef and had the privilege to host the King in 2023.

The chef, who had a culinary empire back home, now owns two restaurants in London. Imad shared that he had asked Charles to visit his popular eatery before an event honouring humanitarian work in 2023.

“I told him ‘I would love for you to visit our restaurant one day’ and he said: ‘I would love to’”, Imad said noting that he was “over the moon to be honest”.

Charles kept his promise and arrived in Soho last year to a crowd of royal fans and flashing cameras, giving a major boost to his restaurant and his inspiring story.

Imad had nothing left in his pocket when he arrived in London. He did odd jobs but did not give up on his dream for cooking. From cooking at sold-out supper clubs, bustling pop-up cafes, and crowded lunchtime falafel bars, Imad finally started a eatery of his own which was a “love letter from Syria”.

He claims that you don’t need to speak the language to know that this is “the best falafel ever”.