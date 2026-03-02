Prince William talks about 'bold solutions' in new statement

Prince William released a new statement to welcome a key figure to his core team amid family tensions.

The future King expressed his delight to begin working with Jesper Brodin as the new Chair of the Board of The Earthshot Prize.

William, who is the founder and President of the Earthshot Prize, shared a message to honour the efforts of former Chair Christiana Figueres and announced new beginnings.

He said, "I am deeply grateful to Christiana for her outstanding leadership, unrivalled expertise and unrelenting optimism in inspiring action.

"The Earthshot Prize embodies these values, and Christiana has played a pivotal role in shaping the Prize and championing the solutions of our Finalists."

William expressed his enthusiasm about working with Jesper, who he believes demonstrates how "business can drive prosperity for our planet, which will be invaluable to our Earthshot community."

King Charles' son said that he is looking forward to working closely with Jerper to "accelerate the bold solutions" that will be beneficial for the planet.

Prince William's important message about a new appointment came amid talks surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's line of succession.