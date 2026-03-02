King Charles heartfelt tears for beloved people exposed

King Charles has expressed his hearltfelt feelings for the families who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident.

The 77-year-old's private pain was revealed in his message he sent to those gathered for the 25th anniversary of the Selby rail crash.

The Saturday's service, during which candles were lit for each of the 10 victims, attended by former British Transport Police superintendent Tony Thompson, who also read out the King's message.

Four railway workers and six passengers lost their lives when an InterCity passenger service and a fully laden coal train collided near the village of Great Heck, in North Yorkshire, on February 28, 2001.

Relatives of those who died were joined at Selby Abbey by members of the emergency services and rail workers for a service during which candles were lit for each of the 10 victims.

At the event, Tony Thompson read out a letter sent to him by the King's private secretary.

"His Majesty, whose heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and all those affected, has asked me to send his warmest good wishes to all those who will be gathered for this significant day of remembrance," said the message.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, also attended a service at York Minster in 2001 commemorating the victims.

Thompson described the service as "emotional" at times, attended by approximately 200 people, including the first ambulance officer who arrived at the crash scene.

The accident claimed the lives of John Weddle, the driver of the passenger train, Steve Dunn, the Freightliner driver, and eight other men: Steve Baldwin, Alan Ensor, Raymond Robson, Paul Taylor, Clive Vidgen, Barry Needham, Robert Shakespeare and Christopher Terry.

Thompson added: "I think obviously any death is important, but when you're part of a national disaster, I think it's really important that you can gather together as a group and remember together and share what has gone on."