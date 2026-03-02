Prince William's worries grow about George after latest incident

Future monarch William and his wife Princess Kate may revisit their plans about Prince George after the latest mishape.

A teen boy, whose identity has not been shared publicly, was found dead at Eton College on Friday, February 27.

George, who's currently in his final year (Year 8) at Lambrook School in Berkshire, is expected to transition to a secondary school, with Eton College widely considered as likely choice.

After learing about the shocking incident, the Waleses could make change in their plans for the future king.

The incident may raise eyebrows among concerns and those whose childre's future belong to the same schools, forcing them to get all the satisfaction before sending their kids to the same institue.

There have been speculations about George's senior school education for last few months, with sevral reports suggesting that the decision about the heir of the British throne has ignited debate between William and Kate.

Princess Kate reportedly wanted her child to enroll in Marlborough College, where she studied with her siblings. On the other hand, William eyes Eton College for George. Williamand Harry once studied in the same college.

Authorities described the teen's death as “unexplained but non-suspicious." They added that a file on the incident will be prepared for the coroner, per both outlets.