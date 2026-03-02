Beatrice, Eugenie dealt with fresh blow: 'Deeply involved'

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice received disturbing news that may increase the chances of their departure from the royal household.

The York sisters have been receiving sympathies of Britons and the royal family's well-wishers since their parents' downfall.

But, not anymore. It now appears that the public also wants answers from Beatrice and Eugenie after it was revealed in one of the emails that they met Jeffrey Epstein, despite knowing his wrongdoings.

The sisters and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, met the paedophile financier for lunch in Miami.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer said, "It will raise questions from the public about just what they were doing."

The scary dream is not ending here. According to royal author Andrew Lownie, Beatrice and Eugenie "are deeply involved" in this saga.

The writer of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York told the Mirror, "The fact is they were all part of the same ecosystem. They certainly didn't, even in their twenties, when they were dealing with these people, they didn't raise any concerns."

He added, "It's only now, when they've been caught, that they think they need to try and distance themselves."