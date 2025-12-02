 
Adam Sandler steps out with wife after rare confession about marriage

December 02, 2025

Adam Sandler is enjoying a date night with his wife Jackie after recently spilling secrets about their marriage.

The couple turned the 2025 Gotham Awards into a romantic outing as they made a loving appearance at the event.

On Monday, December 1, the two graced the red carpet rolled out at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, as Sandler, 59, was a Best Supporting Performance nominee for his role in Noah Baumbach’s dramedy Jay Kelly.

For the first major event of awards season, the Grown Ups alum ditched his usual casual style, consisting of hoodies and trousers, for a suit and tie.

Meanwhile, his wife complemented him in a sleek black dress paired with gold heels and a matching gold clutch.

This marked the couple’s first public outing since the Happy Gilmore star opened up about his marriage, his comments drew extra attention given how rarely he discusses his personal life.

“We're very close. We like to talk, like to laugh, like to have fun, and like to think about things and take care of our kids," the actor and comedian said, offering heartfelt insights into the couple’s life.

After more than two decades of their marriage, he reflected on his married life, sharing that the romance is still very much alive.

"My whole family's always been great to me. My wife and I talk about stuff, and what to do, and what to do next, and it's just been a very cool life," the seven-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee expressed his gratitude for both his career and romantic partnership.

For the unversed, Adam and Jackie, who is also an actress and a producer, first crossed paths on the set of Big Daddy in 1999 when she portrayed a waitress in the film.

